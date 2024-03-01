Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 888.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,236 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,667,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

