EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 412,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,555. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and sold 2,302,282 shares worth $45,001,561. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

