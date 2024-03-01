Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,564,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,878,992. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

