Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. 2,749,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $533.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

