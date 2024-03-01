Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 384,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,756. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $156,892,000. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,116,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth about $75,354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

