Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 24,624 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $78.12. 2,085,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

