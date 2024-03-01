Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $201,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 1,499,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,995. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

