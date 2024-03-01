Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.91. 25,819,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,380,316. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $445.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.93.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.