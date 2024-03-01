First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $12.29 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,252,537,340 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,281,336,761.91. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99741268 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $14,337,447,049.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

