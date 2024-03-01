First National Bank of Omaha Has $23.71 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.85. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

