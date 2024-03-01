First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,237 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.63. 12,407,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,706,637. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

