First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

FSFG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

