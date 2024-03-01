Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.97

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.97 and last traded at $147.86, with a volume of 2975866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

