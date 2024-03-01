FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.50

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 1660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 156,146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.
