FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.50

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 1660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 156,146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.