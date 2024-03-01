Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.79

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 5068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPX. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

