Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Cut to $22.30 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.30 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

FRO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday.

Get Frontline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FRO

Frontline Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 906,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.09. Frontline has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Frontline by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Frontline by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.