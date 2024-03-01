Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Frontline Trading Up 0.7 %

Frontline stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 1,840,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,123. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $109,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontline by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

