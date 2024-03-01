FUNToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.08 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $64.77 million and $3.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

