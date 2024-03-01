Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 3.31% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,070. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $430.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

