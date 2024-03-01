Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. 653,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,693. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $156.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

