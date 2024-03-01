Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $30.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,106,000 after buying an additional 94,899 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,266,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 241,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,107. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

