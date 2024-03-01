Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $45.33 during midday trading on Friday. 455,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,639. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

