Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 14,045 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.68. The company had a trading volume of 249,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,271. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $341.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

