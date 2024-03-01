Gateway Advisory LLC Buys 2,039 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 30,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,182,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,841,000 after acquiring an additional 364,969 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 16,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $153.75. 2,543,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.85. The company has a market cap of $285.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

