Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $142,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,185,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.69. 11,413,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,688. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $418.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

