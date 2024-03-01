Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $58,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.41. The stock had a trading volume of 774,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.15. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $343.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

