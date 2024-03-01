Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $192,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $153.14. 4,766,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,138. The stock has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.85.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

