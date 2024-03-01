Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.4% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $55.40. 9,823,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,932,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

