Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.41% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $177,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,006. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.74 and a 200-day moving average of $199.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

