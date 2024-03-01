Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,483,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,385 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $216,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.71. 2,495,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,789. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.17.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,287 shares of company stock worth $43,065,052. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

