Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.90.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
