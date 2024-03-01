Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$87.00 at Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.90.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.65 and a beta of 1.12. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$86.39.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

