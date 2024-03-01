Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,038 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GPK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

