Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of GIFI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 148.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

