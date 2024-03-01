Harris Associates L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harris Associates L P decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 170,418 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.87. 1,044,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,458. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $609.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.