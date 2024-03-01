Harris Associates L P Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harris Associates L P lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,699,654 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 0.31% of Oracle worth $887,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $113.16. 1,742,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

