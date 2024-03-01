Harris Associates L P Has $1.50 Billion Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322,578 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 2.9% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harris Associates L P owned about 9.25% of CNH Industrial worth $1,501,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

CNHI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 3,194,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,306,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

