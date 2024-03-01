Harris Associates L P Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.48. 257,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,297. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.82.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
