Harris Associates L P Sells 1,648,277 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,648,277 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.16% of Workday worth $91,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.34. The stock had a trading volume of 913,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.89. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.