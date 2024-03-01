Harris Associates L P Sells 36,335 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in APA were worth $548,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 1,887,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

