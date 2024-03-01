Harris Associates L P Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,981,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,274,000. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.75% of Centene at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $77.05. 624,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

