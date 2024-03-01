Harris Associates L P Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 101,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.88. 293,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,472. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $213.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.65.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.