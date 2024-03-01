Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after buying an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

