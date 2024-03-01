Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,381. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

