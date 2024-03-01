Head-To-Head Analysis: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 3.63% 3.33% Golden Minerals -73.94% -257.52% -85.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gatos Silver and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $7.23, indicating a potential upside of 2,159.38%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.19 33.32 Golden Minerals $23.28 million 0.21 -$9.91 million ($1.59) -0.22

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; Yoquivo property situated in Chihuahua State, Mexico; Sarita Este gold-copper property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.