Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,573 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of SunOpta worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 384,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

