Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,045 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Permian Resources worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.53.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

