Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,478 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands comprises 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,446,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MODG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 388,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.