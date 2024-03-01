Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 217,404 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217,404 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 206,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.