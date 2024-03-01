Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.51 to $1.65 EPS.

NYSE:HRL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. 4,000,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

